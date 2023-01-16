Alipour scores against Vitória de Guimarães to help Gil Vicente climb out of danger [VIDEO]

Portugoal.net – BARCELOS, Gil Vicente made it back-to-back home wins in the Primeira Liga after defeating Vitória de Guimarães 2-1 at Estádio Cidade de Barcelos.

The visitors took the lead in the 18th minute when they punished Ali Alipour’s turnover, Anderson Silva racing through on goal and lifting the ball over Stanislav Kritsyuk.

Bruno Varela kept Guimarães in the game with two impressive saves, but he couldn’t prevent the equaliser in the 40th minute when another save popped up for Alipour who headed home.

The turning point came in the 65th minute when Anderson Silva received a second yellow card for diving, Gil Vicente piling on the pressure with Fran Navarro scoring the match winner in the 82nd minute.

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NhJoGhr29Wk&feature=onebox