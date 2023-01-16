Hajisafi assists as AEK win against Panaitolikos [VIDEO]

Athena984.gr – ATHEN, The “Union” reached nine victories in an equal number of matches of all competitions, In their new “home” stadium with a 4-1 win over the “Canaries”.

The “yellow and black” enforced their dominance from the start and took the lead in the 13th minute with Arauchos.

Despite the quick goal, Almeida’s team continued to attack in waves against the guests who had a passive role. In the 35th minute, they scored their 2nd goal with Levi Garcia’s header from Hajisafi’s cross.

AEK’s Rota’s hand in an effort from Houkhumi brought the penalty for Panaitolikos and Zoao Pedro reduced the score to 2-1 (39′).

The Mexican scored the third goal (51′) for AEK with a header from a Moroccan cross before he (55′) took advantage of Levia’s pass on the counterattack with a terrific diagonal shot.