Hosseinzadeh scores to help Charleroi defeat Cercle Bruges

LeSoir.be – CHARLEROI, Charleroi won 2-1 against Cercle Brugge for the last match of the 20th day of the Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

After an own goal from Damien Marcq (27th), the Carolos were able to count on Isaac Mbenza (44th) and Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (51st) to win and give themselves some space in the standings.

After a poor start to the game, it was not until the 27th minute that Cercle Brugge took control. After a badly cleared touch, Charles Vanhoutte was forgotten by the Carolo defense, and his shot was deflected into his own net by Damien Marcq (27th, 0-1).

Charleroi finally benefited from a gift from Cercle to equalize just before the break. On a cross from Joris Kayembe, the Bruges defense cleared the ball to Adem Zorgane who served Issac Mbenza (44th, 1-1).

Felice Mazzu then launched Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh in place of Ali Gholizadeh and the Iranian attacker quickly proved decisive. On a corner from Mbenza, Hosseinzadeh beat the exit of Majecki to give the lead to the Zebras (51st, 2-1).

The Carolos continued their domination and Cercle Brugge pushed to equalize but failed to worry Hervé Koffi.

In the standings, Charleroi moves away from the red zone and climbs to 11th place with 25 points, one less than Cercle Bruges who remains in 10th.