Title race heats up after Porto and Taremi punish Famalicão [VIDEO]

Portugoal.net – PORTO, Porto got back to winning ways in the Primeira Liga after a comfortable 4-1 victory against Famalicão.

Galeno scored twice inside the opening 21 minutes before teeing up Otávio on the stroke of half time.

Mehdi Taremi extended the lead minutes after the break, Rui Fonte reducing the deficit but the visitors were unable to trouble Diogo Costa for the final 40 minutes.

Taremi was also denied a sensational goal in the 57th minute when his audacious lob was ruled out by VAR for handball.

The Dragons reduced the gap at the top of the table to five points, the three-way battle for the title with Benfica and Braga well and truly on.