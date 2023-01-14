Abedzadeh keeps clean sheet against Tenerife [VIDEO]

Amir Abedzadeh Ponferradina, NOVEMBER 5, 2022 - Football / Soccer : Spanish La Liga Smartbank match between CD Leganes 2-1 SD Ponferradina at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Leganes, Spain. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN 203108803

Elbierzodigital.com – TENERIFE, La Ponferradina managed to tie against Tenerife in a goalless away draw.

Although a point was earned, the result does not help David Gallego’s men move out of the relegation zone.

The visitor’s La Deportiva dominated the field during the early stages of the game, although as the minutes went by it was Tenerife who took possession of the ball.

The first half passed without any clear scoring chances and Soriano and Amir were practically two more spectators until the break.

After the break, the two teams entered the field more determined to look for a goal and in the 57th minute the first shot between the sticks of the entire game finally arrived, a forced shot by Iván Romero by Amir without any major problems.

Ponferradina coach David Gallego reacted by changing the attacking pair with the entry of Naranjo and Edu Espiau, while Tenerife’s Sabit replaced the cautioned Nwakali in the midfield.

Despite the changes, Tenerife continued to dominate and continued looking for a goal with two shots from Romero and Waldo which Amir handled with confidence.

The last minutes of the game were controlled by Tenerife as Ponferradina defended well to ensure they secured a point against a direct rival for survival.