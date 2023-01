Tasnim – KALBA, Emirati football club Ittihad Kalba has shown interest in signing Sepahan forward Shahriyar Moghanlou.

Ittihad Kalba, headed by Iranian coach Farhad Majidi, is going to sign the 28-year-old striker in the January transfer window.

Kalba sits eighth with 17 points in the UAE Pro League, nine points behind Sharjah.

Sepahan is a favorite to win the Iran league and it’s very unlikely that the transfer will happen.