IFFHS: Iran’s Mehdi Taremi announced as ‘Best Asian goal scorer’ in 2022

Tasnim – BONN, Iranian international forward Mehdi Taremi became the best goalscorer of 2022 among the players from AFC countries.

The 30-year-old Iranian striker scored 34 goals in all competitions for Porto and five for his national team (including two goals in the World Cup), in a total of 39, iffhs.com reported.

Japanese sensation Kodai Tanaka also scored 39 goals over his very first year in professional football, but no none of them in the international area, so he lost the top position in the ranking to Taremi on the tie-breaker.

All goals at the top senior level were counted (top national divisions, national cups, official international club tournaments, and official games between national teams) from January 1 to December 31, 2022.