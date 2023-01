Sardar Azmoun to remain at Bayer Leverkusen despite rumors of move [Report]

Tasnim – LEVERKUSEN, Bayer Leverkusen forward Sardar Azmoun will remain in the Bundesliga side.

Media reports suggested that he had been linked with a move to one of Roma, Milan, or Juventus.

Azmoun will remain at Bayer Leverkusen and the German side is not going to sell the player in the January transfer window, numero-diez reported.

The Iranian international forward joined Bayer Leverkusen last year from the Russian football team Zenit.