Hosseini on the scoresheet as Kayserispor defeat Sivasspor [VIDEO]

aa.com.tr – KAYSERI, Yukatel Kayserispor defeated Demir Grup Sivasspor 4-1 in the 19th week of Spor Toto Super League.

Kayserispor took the lead in the 24th minute. Hosseini’s header, which hit the ball well from a corner, scored the opener to make it 1-0.

Kayserispor made the score 2-0 in the 31st minute from Kemen’s hard shot that went into the net to double the lead at 2-0.

Kayserispor increased the difference to 3 in the 42nd minute. Kemen hit the ball in front of Gökhan Sazdağı in the penalty area. Gökhan finished to make it 3-0.

Robin Yalçın hit the ball, which the defense could not clear in the 51st minute, coming from outside the penalty area, and scored to give the visitors a goal: 3-1.

Kayserispor increased the difference to 3 again in the 69th minute. The ball went to the nets from another strong shot from Kemen in the penalty area

The match ended with the home team leading 4-1.