Taça de Portugal: Taremi assists in win over Arouca [VIDEO]

MiasFutebol.iol.pt – PORTO, A memorable night in FC Porto’s defeat of Arouca (4-0). The night belonged to Toni Martínez, but also to Sérgio Conceição. It was, in short, historic.

Perhaps, not even in his best dreams, the coach would have imagined that he would become the most victorious in the history of FC Porto (216) in the 300th game at the helm of the team.

The opener saw a great combination of Galeno’s speed and Taremi’s delicious passing which ended up making Arouca’s dream collapse. The goal, in the 31st minute, left Arouca unable to react.

What made the difference was the entry of Toni Martínez. The Spaniard replaced Veron at halftime and scored two goals in a burst: in the 55th and 57th minutes. The first was born from Taremi’s imagination and a mistake by Soro, while the second came after Arouca lost the ball at the edge of his area.



With their bellies full, FC Porto enjoyed themselves during the game which also saw Martínez complete his hat-trick in stoppage time.



It should be noted, that this match also saw Pepe’s return after injury, the most applauded of the night.

FC Porto will face Académico de Viseu in the next round of the Portuguese Cup.

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jpuit_0-jUU