Iran handed easy group at Paris 2024 Women’s Asian Qualifiers Round 1

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, The path has been set for the 26 teams competing in the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament 2024 Asian Qualifiers Round 1, and Iran has been handed an easy draw.

Round 1 of the Asian Qualifiers will be divided into five groups of four and two groups of three, with teams competing in a one-round league format in a centralized venue from April 3 to 11.

The hosts for the groups will be announced in due course.

The draw saw Uzbekistan, Jordan, Timor-Leste, and Bhutan drawn in Group A while Myanmar, Iran, Bangladesh, and Maldives will battle in Group B.

Group C has Vietnam, Nepal, Palestine, and Afghanistan with Thailand, Mongolia, Singapore, and Sri Lanka in Group D.

Philippines, Hong Kong, Tajikistan, and Pakistan are the sides in Group E with Chinese Taipei, Indonesia and Lebanon set to vie for the sole automatic spot into the next round in Group F. Group G will see India, Kyrgyz Republic, and Turkmenistan facing off.

The winners of each group will advance to Round 2 where they will be joined by the five highest-seeded teams – DPR Korea, Japan, Australia, China PR, and Korean Republic.

Australia finished fourth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics while Japan was eliminated in the quarter-finals by Sweden. China’s campaign ended on the group stage.

Four teams from Round 2 – the three group winners and the best-ranked runners-up – will then face off in Round 3 where they will play two pairs of home and away matches with the eventual winners qualifying for the Paris 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament.