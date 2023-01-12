KNVB Cup: Jahanbakhsh assists as Feyenoord through to 2nd Round [VIDEO]

Football-Oranje.com – ROTTERDAM, The KNVB Cup second round concluded on Thursday.

Feyenoord came back from an early deficit to seal their place in the next round.

After only three minutes, Haris Medunjanin stunned De Kuip with the opener for PEC Zwolle. However, Mats Wieffer, making his first start for Feyenoord, equalized after half an hour with an assist by Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Wieffer then set up Danilo for a simple finish to make it 2-1 before the Brazilian sealed the victory in the second half.

Feyenoord is through but an injury to David Hancko will be a concern for Arne Slot.