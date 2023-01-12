January 13, 2023

Hazfi Cup: Esteghlal battle back to beat Tractor [VIDEO]

11 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
93 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team battled back from a 1-0 loss to defeat Tractor 2-1 in extra time in Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 32.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Reza Asadi scored for Tractor in the 93rd minute.

Esteghlal French forward Kevin Yamga scored twice from the penalty spot in the 110th and 120th minutes.

Tractor defender Hadi Mohammadi was sent off in the 119th minute.

Earlier in the day, Mes Kerman defeated Sanat Naft 2-0, thanks to goals from Amin Kazemian and Ali Tahami.

Nassaji is the defending champion.

More Stories

KNVB Cup: Jahanbakhsh assists as Feyenoord through to 2nd Round [VIDEO]

10 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran handed easy group at Paris 2024 Women’s Asian Qualifiers Round 1

10 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Taça de Portugal: Taremi assists in win over Arouca [VIDEO]

11 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan