Iran U-20 to play Jordan in friendly series [Report]

Tasnim – PETRA, Iran U-20 football team will play Jordan U-20 in two friendly matches in Jordan.

The first match will be held on January 19 at the Petra Stadium in Al-Hussein Youth City and the second match will take place in the same stadium three days later.

The matches will be held as part of the preparation for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023, which will be held in March 2023 in Uzbekistan.

Samad Marfavi’s boys are drawn in Group C along with Qatar, Vietnam, and Australia.