Iranian football to hold minute’s silence for Pele

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iranian football teams will hold a minute of silence in memory of Pele.

The Brazilian legend passed away at the age of 82 on Dec. 29th.

A minute’s silence will be held in matches on matchday 15 of the Iran Professional League, slated for Wednesday and Thursday.

FIFA, in solidarity with the family and friends of the late Brazilian football legend Pele, has called upon all competition organizers across the world to hold a minute of silence ahead of every football match this upcoming weekend and the week thereafter.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, in a letter to all Member Associations, said: “On Dec. 29, 2022, the world of football lost its King. Edson Arantes do Nascimento – affectionately known to the football community and to everyone beyond as Pele – was a footballing icon like no other.

“In solidarity with his family and friends, the Brazilian Football Association, Brazil and all football fans who loved him so dearly, the flags at FIFA headquarters will be flown at half-mast, and FIFA calls upon all competition organizers to hold a minute of silence ahead of every football match this upcoming weekend and the week thereafter,” she said.