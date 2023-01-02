Ansarifard scores to help Omonia beat Paralimni [VIDEO]

Ekirikas.com – PARALIMNI, An away victory after three months for Omonia who beat ENP 3-0 at the “Tasos Markou” stadium.

Two goals were scored by Kakoullis, who was the main protagonist of the match, and the other was scored by Karim Ansarifard. The Iranian scored two goals in the league and both against the Union.

The first half of the match in Paralimni was a purely personal affair for Andronikos Kakoullis.

The international striker scored both of Omonia’s goals, where they took an important lead. The first half was not a game with many chances. With some shots from the opponents, ENP didn’t threaten Omonia.

Omonia had possession of the ball and managed to open the scoring in the 22nd minute with Kakoullis. The international striker stole the ball, entered the area from the side, and with nice placement made it 0-1.

Afterward, ENP tried to react, but without much effect. So we reached the 42nd minute where Barker crossed into the area and striker Kakoullis put the ball into the net from close range.

The second half started with the third goal for Omonia. In the 48th minute, Psaltis made an individual effort from the right and turned the ball to Ansarifard who made it 0-3.

Omonia’s third goal essentially decided the game, as ENP found it difficult to react and get something out of the game.

Thus, the result did not change and Omonia achieved its second away victory in the championship.