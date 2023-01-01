Persepolis interested in Shahab Zahedi [Report]

Csakfoci.hu – BUDAPEST, According to Iranian website rokna.net, the 27-year-old striker of the Puskás Academy Shahab Zahedi may return to his former club Persepolis FC.

According to the source, head coach Yahya Golmohammadi is planning for reinforcements, and the player has already been in touch with each other about a possible continuation together.

In the spring of 2022, at the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Zahedi moved to Hungary from the Ukrainian club Zorja. He quickly attracted attention with his assists and goals where he had scored four goals and one assist in 8 games.

Zahedi then returned to Puskas for the current season, this season he has five goals and two assists in 16 NB I games, making him his team’s top scorer.