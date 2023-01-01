Issa Alekasir rejoins Persepolis

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football club completed the signing of Issa Alekasir on Sunday.

The 33-year-old forward has joined the Iranian giants on a one-and-half years contract for an undisclosed fee.

Alekasir joined Persepolis in September 2020 on a two-year contract. He helped Persepolis qualify for the final of 2020 AFC Champions League, where the Reds lost to Korean team Ulsan Hyundai 2-1.

He suffered a knee injury in January 2022 and Persepolis terminated the deal with the player by mutual consent.

Now, the player has returned to his former team in the January transfer window.

Persepolis signed the player as a replacement for the Dutch striker Jurgen Locadi who left the team in late December.