October 14, 2022

CL: Taremi nets brace as Porto beats Bayer Leverkusen [VIDEO] 

7 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – LEVERKUSEN, Mehdi Taremi scored two penalties to help Porto win 3-0 away against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League Wednesday night.

Both teams headed into the contest level on three points in Group B at the halfway stage, with the host seeking revenge after losing 2-0 to the Portuguese giant last week.

Galeno scored one goal in the sixth minute and earned two penalties for Taremi to convert them in the 53rd and 64th minutes.

Club Brugge sits first in the group with 10 points, followed by Porto (six points), Atletico Madrid (four points) and Bayer Leverkusen (three points).

