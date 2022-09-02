Vafa Hakhamaneshi scores on Chennaiyin FC debut [VIDEO]

81 views

Khelnow.com – IMPHAL, Chennaiyin FC thrash TRAU FC to stay in contention for Durand Cup knockouts.

Chennaiyin FC ran out comfortable 4-1 winners over 10-man TRAU FC, at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, setting up a mouthwatering final group clash against Neroca FC, which on September 05, 2022, will determine the second spot from Group C. Hyderabad FC have already qualified as group toppers.

In the very first minute of the game, a long ball found Croatian striker Petar Sliskovic in space and he made no mistake. In 16 seconds, the score read 1-0 in CFC’s favour.

Chennaiyin FC’s attacks continued and, in one such move, TRAU FC keeper Jedidi Haokip mistimed his challenge on Sliskovic and Arumughan pointed to the spot. Ghanaian Kwame Karikari converted without much fuss. CFC were 2-0 up with 20 minutes on the clock.

Shortly after, TRAU FC skipper Komron Tursunov pulled a goal back for his side and converted the game’s second penalty at the stroke of half-time.

In the second half, Iranian defender and debutant, Vafa Hakhamaneshi got his goal in the 51st when off a trademark floating Thapa corner, he jumped tallest to head in for CFC’s third of the evening.

In the 55th, Sliskovic got his second with yet another free header and there was no way back for TRAU FC.