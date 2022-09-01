Shamsaei to remain as Iran Futsal coach

8 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Vahid Shamsaei will continue his job as head coach of Iran’s national futsal team.

At the end of the Iran football federationâ€™s General Assembly held on Tuesday in Tehran, Shamsaei announced that he would not continue his job with the national team.

However, the football federation, headed by newly-elected president Mehdi Taj, has not accepted Shamsaeiâ€™s resignation.

Iran, the most decorated Asian futsal team, will take part in the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup in late September.

Team Melli has been drawn in Group C along with Lebanon, Chinese Taipei, and Indonesia.