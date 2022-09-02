Vejle BK likely to loan out Saeid Ezatolahi [Report]

177 views

Tipsbladet.dk – COPENHAGEN, The Iranian midfielder appeared in the rumor stream around OB several times, but it now seems that Saeid Ezatolahi will once again be loaned out to a foreign club.

Saeid Ezatolahi began life as a midfielder in Vejle in autumn 2020 by being one of the league’s stronger midfield profiles.

But the Iranian national team player was relegated with the team in 2021 and this winter was loaned to Al-Gharafa in Qatar for a nice bag of millions for VB.

Ezatolahi has come back to Vejle this summer, and there are several clubs in the Netherlands, outside the top of the division mind you, who looked at the possibility of signing the Iranian national team player.

Ezatolahi was mentioned on the deadline day in the Super League and earlier in the summer as a possibility in OB, but after the closing of the transfer window in both Denmark and the Netherlands, the Iranian, who hopes for a World Cup with his national team in Qatar in less than three months, must find another European club in one of the countries that still have an open transfer window.

According to Tipsbladet’s information, there is one or more options in Greece, where the transfer window is open until September 15.

It is likely that Vejle is interested in a new lease, like the spring agreement with Al-Gharafa in Qatar, and then a sale of the midfielder in January after the World Cup finals.

The midfielder’s agents as well as Vejle are keeping their ears open and checking options.

VB has started the stay in the 1st Division perfectly with seven wins in seven rounds and status as a clear promotion favorite, which plays well with the club’s stated objective of immediately returning to the Super League.

Saeid Ezatolahi is a big star in Iranian football and has played over 40 international matches for Iran, who at the World Cup in Qatar in November are in a pool with England, Uruguay and Senegal.