IPL: Esteghlal held by Aluminum, Tractor- Persepolis match abandoned [VIDEO]

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team played out a goalless draw against Aluminum in Tehranâ€™s Azadi Stadium on Thursday.

The Blues, who had won the title last week, were held to a 0-0 draw by the Arak-based football team.

Earlier in the day, Tractor and Persepolis match in Tabriz was halted after Tractor fans threw objects at Persepolis players.

The Matchweek 28 Results:

*Paykan 1 â€“ 2 Foolad

*Sepahan 3 â€“ 0 Shahr Khodro

*Gol Gohar 2 â€“ 0 Naft Masjed Soleyman

*Fajr Sepasi 0 â€“ 1 Zob Ahan

*Sanat Naft 0 â€“ 2 Mes