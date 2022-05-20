Three Iranian referees to officiate at 2022 World Cup 

73 views

Tasnim – ZURICH, Three Iranian referees are among those chosen to work in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

Alireza Faghani, has been chosen as the referee, while Mohammad Reza Abolfazli and Mohammad Reza Mansouri have been chosen as assistant referees in the competition.

A total of 36 referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials (VMOs) have been chosen in close cooperation with the six confederations, based on their quality and the performances delivered at FIFA tournaments as well as at other international and domestic competitions in recent years.