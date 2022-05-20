Hull City make Sayyadmanesh decision as Acun Ilicali repeats Mo Salah claimÂ 

145 views

Hull Live – HULL, Hull City will sign the Iranian forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh on a permanent deal.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh will arrive back at Hull City to join in with the first of pre-season training on June 20, after Acun Ilicali confirmed the Iranian striker would be moving on a permanent deal from Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Sayyadmanesh has become a popular figure both in the Tigers dressing room and on the MKM Stadium terraces after pinning down a regular place in Shota Arveladze’s squad following his January loan move from the Super Lig. City have already agreed a fee with Fenerbahce which is believed to be in the region of Â£2m, while personal terms with the 20-year-old were thrashed out some time ago.

“Allahyar is like a piece of my jewellery”, Ilicali told Hull Live. “He’s our jewellery. He’s very talented and is progressing. I’ve said before that I think he can be the new Mohammed Salah. I’m not saying he is that now but he can be in the future, he has a big passion (for Hull City) and potential.

“When you look at the field of play, you see a guy who is moving quicker than everybody else. It’s like on the Playstation, there’s a player who is moving faster and you put him in the best positions – for me, Allahyar is that player. He has to improve of course, but when I look at our fans, they are cheering him and giving motivation to him. He is so happy and he’s now in paradise.

“I’m talking to him many times, I’m the one who brought him. He is my transfer, my personal transfer and I’m very happy about his performance.

“I read something in the Turkish press suggesting that we’re not going to buy him or send him back. These things are written all the time, but we are very happy with him and our coach is very happy with him. When my coach is happy I am happy. We are going to see him soon.”

When asked to confirm if Allahyar will be returning for pre-season training, Ilicali added ‘yes, for sure.”