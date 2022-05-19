Iran to face Ecuador in Toronto friendly [Report]

647 views

Radio Huancalivca – QUITO, Ecauador will face Iran in a friendly match in Toronto in preperation of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ecuador was originally slated to face Mali in a pre-tournament friendly match in the United States. However, the official page of the stadium where the friendly match was going to take place reported on the cancelations of the match, and that the money for the tickets for the duel that was agreed for June 11 will be returned.

According to reports, after the duel against Mali fell through, the replacement opponent of the Tricolor will be Iran in Toronto, Canada on June 11, with a time and stadium yet to be announced.

The Ecuadorian squad, led by Gustavo Alfaro, will also have a match on June 2 against Nigeria and three days later will face Mexico.Â Meanwhile, the Iranian team will face Canada on June 5 in Vancouver.