Team Melli to hold training camp in TurkeyÂ 

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team will hold a training camp in Istanbul, Turkey in late May.

Team Melliâ€™s camp will start on May 30.

Dragan Skocicâ€™s side will then travel to Vancouver from Istanbul to meet Canada at the B.C. Place Stadium on June 5.

The friendly match will be part of Iranâ€™s preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Iran is drawn in Group B with England, the US and a European qualifier yet to be determined; either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.

Canada is also pitted into Group F with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.