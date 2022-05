Sayyadmanesh wins Player of the Month for April

76 views

Tasnim – HULL, Striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh was named the Player of the Month for April by the Hull City fans.

The Iranian player picked up 77.45% of the votes after starting five of our six league games.

Jacob Greaves, Keane Lewis-Potter and Richie Smallwood were also nominated for the award, and finished second, third and fourth respectively.

Having netted his first goal for the Tigers against Cardiff City, Sayyadmanesh’s composed finish against the Bluebirds has also seen him win Goal of the Month with over 54% of the vote.