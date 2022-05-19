Sayyadmanesh wins Player of the Month for April

76 views

Tasnim – HULL, Striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh was named the Player of the Month for April by the Hull City fans.

The Iranian player picked up 77.45% of the votes after starting five of our six league games.

Jacob Greaves, Keane Lewis-Potter and Richie Smallwood were also nominated for the award, and finished second, third and fourth respectively.

Having netted his first goal for the Tigers against Cardiff City, Sayyadmaneshâ€™s composed finish against the Bluebirds has also seen him win Goal of the Month with over 54% of the vote.