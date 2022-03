(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Zob Ahan defeated Mes Rafsanjan 1-0 on Matchweek 23 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

Saeid Bagherpasand scored the only goal of the match for the visiting team in the 70th minute.

In Mashhad, struggling Shahr Khodro was held 1-1 by Nassaji.

Naft Masjed Soleyman and Havadar played out a 0-0 draw in Masjed Soleyman.

Paykan and Sanat Naft shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

Esteghlal leads the top with 55 points, six points above its archrival Persepolis.