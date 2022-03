(No Ratings Yet)

36 views

Tasnim – SHIRAZ, Mojtaba Sarasiaei was named as the new coach of Fajr Sepasi football team.

The 42-year-old coach has been hired as the replacement for Ali Asghar Kalantari.

Fajr Sepasi sits 14th in the 16-team table of Iran Professional League (IPL), one point above the relegation zone.

Sarasiaei has most recently worked as an assistant coach in Gol Gohar.