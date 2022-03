57 views

Tasnim – BANGKOK, Iran defeated Oman 3-0 in the NSDF Futsal Invitation Championship semifinals on Saturday.

Balal Esmaeili, Mohammad Taheri, and Mojtaba Parsapour were on target for Iran.

Iran U-19 futsal team will play Thailand in the final match, while Oman and Myanmar lock horns in the third-place match.

The tournament is being held in Bangkok, Thailand from March 15 to 20.

Iran U-19 futsal team is headed by Ali Sanei.