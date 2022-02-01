The Story So Far: Allahyar Sayyadmanesh

99 views

Wearehullcity.co.uk – HULL, An in-depth look at the career of the Tigersâ€™ second January signing, Allahyar Sayyadmaneshâ€¦

Born in Amal, Iran, Sayyadmanesh started playing football at eight years old, beginning his youth career at Arash Amoi and becoming the top scorer in his homelandâ€™s Under-10 league.

Further youth spells followed at Padideh Sari and Saipa, while also representing his national team at youth level.

He helped the Under-16s reach the final of the AFC Under-16 Championship in 2016 before reaching the quarter-finals of the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India. At Under-17s level, the forward earned 12 caps, scoring nine times.

Returning to club football, the 20-year-old forward signed his first professional contract with eight-time Iranian league champions Esteghal FC in June 2018.

Scoring two goals in 18 appearances for the Capital Blues, his performances caught the eye of FenerbahÃ§e and he signed for the Turkish giants in May 2019.

A month later, the forward made his senior debut for Iran after impressing at Under-23s level and currently has seven caps and two goals in that age bracket.

He came on as an 80th-minute substitute in a friendly against Syria and scored just nine minutes into his debut in a 5-0 victory, becoming his nationâ€™s youngest goalscorer, beating Saeid Ezatolahi by almost two years.

In September 2019, Sayyadmanesh joined TFF 1. League club Ä°stanbulspor on a season-long loan and made 11 appearances in all competitions, scoring once.

At the end of that calendar year, he won the Iranian Young Player of the Year award.

A year later, the forward was back out on loan again, this time gaining experience at Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk.

The 20-year-old scored on his league debut in a 4-0 win against Rukh Lviv before netting the winner in a 1-0 Europa League group stage victory over Leicester City in December 2020.

Sayyadmanesh arrives with some pedigree, having being named as one of the 60 best young talents in world football by The Guardian in 2018, as well as among the Ukrainian Premier Leagueâ€™s best 11 players of the 2020/21 season.