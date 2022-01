(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – SIRJAN, Iranian football club Gol Gohar completed the signing of Brazilian striker Kiros Stanlley Soares Ferraz.

The 33-year-old forward has joined the Sirjan-based football team on an 18-month deal.

Kiros joined Zob Ahan of Iran in 2017 and then signed for Sepahan a year later.

He is reunited with his former coach Amir Ghalenoei in Gol Gohar.