AFC Futsal Asian Cup Kuwait 2022 Qualifiers: Iran learns group stage fate

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, Asiaâ€™s futsal stars discovered their challengers following the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Kuwait 2022 Qualifiers virtual draw ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Thursday.

With host nation Kuwait already assured of a place in the tournament, the 30 participating Member Associations (MAs) were divided into the East and West Zones while the Central and South Zones were combined.

For the combined Central and South Zones, 12-time champions the Islamic Republic of Iran were drawn in Group A alongside Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, and Maldives. Four-time runners-up Uzbekistan will face Tajikistan, Afghanistan, and Nepal in Group B.

In the East Zone, three-time champions Japan will have China PR and Mongolia for company in Group A, while Chinese Taipei, Korea Republic, and Hong Kong are in Group B.

Matches will be played between April 1-15, 2022 with UAE hosting the West Zone, the-afc.com reported.

In the West Zone, Iraq – who finished fourth in 2018 – will have Bahrain and United Arab Emirates for company in Group B, while Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, and newcomers Oman were drawn in Group A.

The ASEAN Zone was not drawn as the AFF Futsal Championship will serve as the qualifying competition for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022.

The six group winners – two each from East, West, and the combined Central and South Zones – will advance to the Finals.Â

They will be joined by the respective group runners-up from the Central and South Zones. The third team from the East Zone will be decided through a playoff.

The respective runners-up from the West Zone will also qualify with the fifth spot to be decided via a playoff between the third-placed teams from the two groups.

The Central & South Zone Qualifiers will be played in Kyrgyz Republic while the UAE will host the West Zone Qualifiers. The host for the East Zone will be announced in due course.