Newcastle can sign 10-goal star with ‘All the qualities’ for £5M after enquiry

HITC – GLASGOW, Zenit St Petersburg have set Newcastle United a £5m price tag for Sardar Azmoun, after a transfer approach from the Magpies amid heightening fears over Callum Wilson’s injury.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who report the Toon have enquired into the terms for a deal this month. Azmoun is in the last six-months of his contract at the Gazprom Arena. But Zenitchiki are loath to see the Iran international leave for free come the end of the season.

Newcastle are considering potential centre-forward signings as the club fear Wilson faces a longer spell on the sidelines than expected. The 29-year-old sustained a calf injury at home to Manchester United on December 27, but they now fear it has also affected his Achilles.

Newcastle will send Wilson for further scans this week to set a more tangible timeframe for his return from injury. They will also then determine what treatment the striker will need.

Early suggestions had hinted at the £46k-a-week star facing a six-week spell out of action. But Newcastle have now shifted focus to striker transfers as fears grow on Wilson’s injury.

ZENIT SET NEWCASTLE AZMOUN PRICE TAG AMID WILSON REPLACEMENT HUNT

Intermediaries have offered Newcastle a chance to secure a transfer for Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. But the Gabon forward does not currently feature near the top of the Toon’s shortlist. He is also currently in Cameroon as Gabon prepares for AFCON to start.

Newcastle have approached Zenit St Petersburg to enquire into Azmoun’s situation in view of a transfer, though. The Russian Premier Liga leaders would want £5m to sell the 27-year-old this month. He has scored seven goals in the league this term, plus three in cup games.

The Daily Mail had reported Newcastle’s transfer approach to Zenit for Azmoun earlier this week. They also cited interest from Lyon, but the Ligue 1 side will not offer more than £3m.

Azmoun had agreed to the outline of a contract with Lyon. But their valuation falling below Zenit’s price tag offers Newcastle another shot at a transfer for Azmoun to replace Wilson.

Of Azmoun’s 10 goals across all competitions so far this term, two came in the Champions League group stage. He also hit each against Juventus and Chelsea, who both advanced. While former Iran boss Carlos Queiroz has long backed Azmoun to thrive at a high level.

“He has all the qualities to succeed at the highest level,” Egypt manager Queiroz once told ESPN. “He is improving all the time.”