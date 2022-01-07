AFC: Persepolis, Esteghlal & Gol Gohar barred from participating in Asian Champions League

77 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, The Asian Football Confederation (AFC)â€™s independent Entry Control Body (ECB) has decided to withdraw the license of Persepolis, Esteghlal, and Gol Gohar (all clubs from Iran) to participate in the AFC Champions League 2022.

The decision was taken pursuant to Articles 14.4 and 14.5 of the AFC Club Licensing Regulations (read together with Article 4.1.4 of the Procedural Rules Governing the AFC Entry Control Body).

The ECB determined that the three clubs had not satisfied all of the mandatory criteria (as required under Articles 3.1 and 3.2 (a) of the AFC Club Licensing Regulations) and, accordingly, should not have been granted licenses to participate in the AFC Champions League 2022.

Persepolis, Esteghlal, Gol Gohar have now been declared ineligible to participate in the AFC Champions League 2022.

Additionally, the ECB also rejected the extraordinary application submitted by Gol Gohar Sirjan.

The terms of the decisions were notified today. More information on the applicable procedures is set out in the Procedural Rules Governing the AFC Entry Control Body.