Sayyadmanesh in IFFHS Menâ€™s Youth (U20) AFC Team of Year 2021

Tasnim – ZURICH, Iranian rising star Allahyar Sayyadmanesh was selected for the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Menâ€™s Youth (U20) AFC Team of the Year 2021.

The Fenerbahce winger stole the showÂ last year in the Ukrainian league. He joined Zorya Luhansk on loan in October 2020 and scored 12 goals in 35 matches for the team.

Japan has three players on the list. South Korea and Uzbekistan have two players each on the list.

IFFHS MENâ€™S YOUTH (U20) AFC TEAM OF THE YEAR 2021

Goalkeeper: Abduvokhid NEMATOV (Uzbekistan/Nasaf Qarshi)

Right Back: Shumpei NARUSE (Japan/Nagoya Grampus)

Center Back: Ibrokhimkhalil YULDOSHEV (Uzbekistan/Pakhtakor/Nizhny Novgorod)

Center Back: Jassem GABER (Qatar/Al Arabi Doha)

Left Back: Thomas AQUILINA (Australia/Western Sydney)

Offensive Midfielder: LEE Kang-in (South Korea/Valencia/RCD Mallorca)

Center Midfielder: Daiki MATSUOKA (Japan/Sagan Tosu/Shimizu S-Pulse)

Midfielder: Takefusa KUBO (Japan/Getafe/RCD Mallorca)

Right Winger: JEONG Sang-bin (South Korea/Suwon Bluewings)

Forward: Allahyar SAYYADMANESH (Iran/Fenerbahce/Zorya Lugansk)

Forward:Â Mohammed MARAN (Saudi Arabia/Al Nassr/Al Tai Club)