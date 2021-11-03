Shahrdari Sirjan to represent Iran at 2021 AFC Women’s Club Championship

9 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iranâ€™s Shahrdari Sirjan left Tehran for Amman, Jordan to participate at the 2021 AFC Women’s Club Championship.

Shahrdari will start the campaign with a match against Bunyodkor of Uzbekistan on November 7.

Shahrdari will also meet Indian Gokulam Kerala and Amman SC of Jordan on November 10 and 13, respectively.

The AFC Women’s Club Championship, also known as the FIFAâ€“AFC Pilot Women’s Club Championship, is an international women’s football competition. It involves the top clubs from the countries affiliated with the AFC.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will trial the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) at the AFC Women’s Club Championship 2021 – Pilot Tournament (West).

The concept of an Asian women’s club competition was recommended in 2018. This was held as a round-robin tournament in November 2019, with only four teams taking part: the respective domestic league champions of Australia, China, Japan and South Korea.