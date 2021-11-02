Iran defeats Paraguay at Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup [VIDEO]

160 views

Tehran Times – DUBAI, Iran started the 2021 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup on a high note on Tuesday after defeating Paraguay 8:6.

Mehdi Shirmohammadi, Mohammadali Mokhtari, and Mohammad Moradi scored two goals each. Mostafa Kiani and Amirhossein Akbari also were on target.

Iran will face Japan and Russia on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively in Group B.

Abbas Hashempourâ€™s side will be the competitionâ€™s most decorated team if win the title for the fourth time.

Brazil and Russia have won the title three times each.