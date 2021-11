IPL: Persepolis beaten by Aluminum, Foolad lose to Mes [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team suffered a 1-0 loss against Aluminum on Matchday 3 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

Alireza Naghizadeh scored the winning goal in the 65th minute in Arak’s Emam Khomeini Stadium.

Titleholders Persepolis showed a lackluster performance in this match and Aluminum could have scored more goals.

It was Persepolis’ first loss in the Iran Pro league since last season, where the Reds lost to Aluminum 2-1 in Arak.

In Ahvaz, Foolad defeated Mes 2-1 and in Sirjan Gol Gohar was held to a 1-1 draw by Nassaji.