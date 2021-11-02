IPL: Persepolis beaten by Aluminum, Foolad lose to Mes [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team suffered a 1-0 loss against Aluminum on Matchday 3 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

Alireza Naghizadeh scored the winning goal in the 65th minute in Arakâ€™s Emam Khomeini Stadium.

Titleholders Persepolis showed a lackluster performance in this match and Aluminum could have scored more goals.

It was Persepolisâ€™ first loss in the Iran Pro league since last season, where the Reds lost to Aluminum 2-1 in Arak.

In Ahvaz, Foolad defeated Mes 2-1 and in Sirjan Gol Gohar was held to a 1-1 draw by Nassaji.