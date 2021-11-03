UCL: Azmoun scores as Zenit lose to Juventus [VIDEO]

45 views

Tasnim – TURIN, Russian football team Zenit lost to Juventus 4-2 in Group H of this season’s Champions League.

Captain Paulo Dybala netted a brace while Federico Chiesa (penalty) and Alvaro Morata scored for the Turin side

Juve kept up its 100 percent record in Group H, which it tops by three points from European champion Chelsea, who was the 1-0 winner at Malmo in Sweden earlier.

Juventus Leonardo Bonucci scored an own goal and Iran’s Sardar Azmoun then pulled one back in stoppage time for Zenit, who still maintain a slim chance of pipping Chelsea to second place.