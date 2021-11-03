2022 WCQ: Lebanon to play Iran in empty stadium

30 views

Tasnim – BEIRUT, The upcoming qualifier between Lebanon and Iran will be held in an empty stadium, the Lebanese Football Association (LFA) announced on Wednesday.

The match will be held on November 11 in Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification at the Saida Municipal Stadium in Sidon.

The LFA had earlier announced that fans would be allowed to seat 60 percent capacity of the 22,000-seat stadium.

Iran leads Group A with 10 points, while Lebanon sits third with five points.

Ivan HaÅ¡ekâ€™s team will be a favorite if it beats Iran.