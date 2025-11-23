November 24, 2025

2025/26 AFC Women’s CL: Bam Khatoon exit tournament in group stage [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 23, 2025
Tehran Times – WUHAN, Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC booked their place in the AFC Women’s Champions League 2025/26 knockout stage after defeating Bam Khatoon 4-0 in their Group B tie on Sunday.

Defending champions Wuhan Jiangda finished top of the standings with seven points, three ahead of second-placed PFC Nasaf of Uzbekistan, while Bam Khatoon failed to reach knockout stage with just three points.

Bam Khatoon goalkeeper Raha Yazdani kept her team in the game with a series of superb stops – denying Dai Chenying again in the 15th minute and producing two solid saves to stop Kim Hye-ri and Song Fei’s efforts from distance.

The breakthrough finally came in first half stoppage time when Wuhan Jiangda capitalized on with Mavis Owusu rising highest to nod home a precise cross from Song Fei, which slipped the clutches of Yazdani.

Bam Khatoon fell further behind in the 50th minute when Song Fei delivered a pin-point cross to Owusu, who applied a composed finish into the bottom right corner.

Iran side tried to respond through Mona Hamoudi, who forced Wuhan Jiangda keeper Ding Xuan into a save but the momentum never shifted as they conceded again five minutes later.

Song Fei was again the orchestrator, delivering a cross from the left for Deng Mengye to power home a header into an unattended net after Yazdani had come off her line in an attempt to clear the danger.

Wuhan Jiangda added a fourth in the 88th minute after Deng Mengye struck the bar with a headed attempt with the rebound falling kindly for Zhao Jingyi to slot home from close range to seal the victory.

