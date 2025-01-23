Oston Urunov sidelined for six weeks

TT – TEHRAN, Persepolis Uzbek iconic winger Oston Urunov has been sidelined for six weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Urunov, who sustained an injury during the match against Zob Ahan in Isfahan on Tuesday, will be out of action for the next six weeks.

Dr. Farid Zarineh, head of the club’s medical committee, stated that according to the MRI results, the medical team has unfortunately confirmed their initial assessment of a relatively severe hamstring injury.

A six-week treatment period has been prescribed for the player, Zarineh said.

Persepolis have so many difficult and important matches in the upcoming weeks in Iran league and AFC Champions League Elite and Urunov’s absence is a big blow to the team.