Golmohammadi on verge of returning to Persepolis

TT – TEHRAN, Yahya Golmohammadi is a possible candidate to take charge of Persepolis football team.

After two weeks of Juan Carlos Garrido’s dismissal, the team have yet to find a replacement for the Spanish coach.

Golmohammadi parted ways with Persepolis in last year’s January, and his assistant Osmar Loss Vieira led the team to the title.

The Brazilian coach left Persepolis for the Thailand’s Buriram and the Iranian giants hired Garrido for the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) but he left the team by mutual consent following poor results.

Now, Golmohammadi, Foolad current coach, is a possible candidate to return to his former club.

Persepolis have reportedly negotiated with Portuguese Jose Vitor dos Santos Peseiro, Croatia coach Slaven Bilic, ex-Dortmund trainer Edin Terzic, former Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac, ex-Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez, Zoran Barisic, and Igor Stimac so far.

The Defending champions sit third in the PGPL table, three points behind Tractor and Sepahan.