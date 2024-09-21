Persepolis winger Urunov fit for Tehran derby

TT – TEHRAN, Persepolis iconic winger Oston Urunov will be fit for the match against Esteghlal, slated for Wednesday.

The Uzbek star was substituted off in the match against Aluminum due to the injury.

Persepolis club announced that Urunov has no serious problem and will be ready for the match against Esteghlal.

The Tehran derby will be very crucial for two teams, especially for Esteghlal, who have earned just five points out of five matches.

Esteghlal captain Rouzbeh Cheshmi will be absent against Persepolis after he was shown a red card in the match against Nassaji in 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) Matchday 4.