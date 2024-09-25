Persepolis earn late win over Esteghlal in Tehran derby [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team defeated Esteghlal 1-0 in Tehran derby courtesy of Hossein Kanaani’s late goal in Matchweek 6 of the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Wednesday.

In the match held in Arak’s Imam Khomeini Stadium , Persepolis were the dominant team and created several opportunities but their players failed to capitalize on their chances.

In the 90th minute, substitute Saeid Mehri was brought down by Ramin Rezaeian in the penalty area and Kanaani found the back of the net from the spot.

Persepolis moved up to second place with 11 points out of five matches, while Esteghlal remained ninth in the table with five points.

There have been 104 meetings between the rivals with Persepolis coming out on top with 28 wins, while Esteghlal have 26. 50 matches have been drawn affairs.