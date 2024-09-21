Persepolis defeat Aluminum, Esteghlal held by Nassaji: PGPL

TT – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team defeated Aluminum 2-0 in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Friday.

Hossein Kanaani was on target from the penalty spot just five minutes into the match in Tehran’s Shahr-e Qods Stadium and Ali Alipour doubled the advantage in the 70th minute.

Persepolis moved up to third place with eight points out of four matches.

Earlier in the day, Esteghlal were held to a 2-2 draw by Nassaji in Ghaemshahr. Kevin Yamga gave the hosts a lead just before the break and Ramin Rezaeian equalized the match after the hour mark from the spot. Hamed Pakdel put Nassaji into the lead once again in the 73rd minute but Abolfazl Jalali leveled the score two minutes later. Esteghlal defender Rouzbeh Cheshmi was shown a red card in the added time.

Mes Rafsanjan and Gol Gohar shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Sirjan.

Malavan moved to second place with a game more, defeating Shams Azar 2-0 in Bandar Anzali.