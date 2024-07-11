Taremi is a complete forward: Andrea Stramaccioni

Tehran Times – MILAN, Former Inter coach Andrea Stramaccioni feels Mehdi Taremi can make the difference under Simone Inzaghi this season.

Stramaccioni is the first Italian tactician to coach in the Iranian league. He led Esteghlal in 2019 but left the team after said that the Iranian club had failed to meet their financial commitment.

Iran international Taremi is ready to sign a two-year contract with the defending Serie A champions, completing a free transfer from Porto. His contract with the Portuguese side expired on June 30.

Stramaccioni spoke about the experienced striker during an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Iranian footballers usually have strong personality and, Taremi has always settled well at new clubs. I’ve never coached him, but I know him well. He is a hard worker and he’s always had the right attitude inside the dressing room,” he said.

“Inter are ahead because of their solidity and the project’s continuity,” insisted Stramaccioni.

“Aside from Atalanta and Roma, all other top sides have changed coaches. This will give more enthusiasm, but they’ll need more time to adapt.”

Taremi has already arrived in Milan and is expected to undergo the second part of medical tests by the weekend before signing his contract with the Nerazzurri.

“I remember that he was not a starter at Porto when he arrived, but thanks to his performances, he convinced Conceiçao to give him playing time,” continued Stramaccioni.

“Simone Inzaghi can entirely focus on him during the pre-season with Thuram and Lautaro, who will arrive after international tournaments later on.

“Taremi is an experienced striker who can score many goals. He fills the box and is a complete forward with physical strength and strong on aerial duels. He will be a valuable alternative to Lautaro and Thuram, who dominated the last season. Marotta and Ausilio completed an important signing, especially because he joined on a free transfer.”

Taremi spent four seasons at Porto scoring 91 goals in 182 appearances. He is the third-highest goal-scorer for the Iran national team, having found the net 50 times in 85 appearances at an international level.