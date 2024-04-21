April 21, 2024

Mehdi Taremi assists winner in away triumph over Casa Pia [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 21, 2024
Portugoal.net – LISBON, FC Porto have returned to winning ways after defeating Casa Pia 2-1 away from home, this Sunday evening, moving back up to third in the Primeira Liga table.

The Dragons fired themselves in front on the half-hour mark through Galeno but the hosts spiked the stress levels soon after with a prompt Nuno Moreira equaliser, still in the first half.

Porto reinstated their lead in good time, however, in the second period, courtesy of an eye-catching Nico González strike that was enough to tilt the balance in the visitors’ favour, securing a 2-1 win on the road.

